Are bonds worth investing in?
They can diversify your portfolio and tend to be a safer investment than stocks
While stocks may come to mind first when you think about investing, another major investment category is bonds. They can not only add diversification to an investment portfolio — an important ingredient in protecting against market volatility — but they also tend to be a safer investment than stocks. However, with bonds' lower level of risk comes a lesser potential for reward, and their risk is not non-zero.
Here is what you need to know about this major asset class to decide whether — and how — to include them in your investment portfolio.
How do bonds work?
A bond is a "loan to a company or government that pays investors a fixed rate of return," said NerdWallet. So while "the borrower uses the money to fund its operations," in exchange, the investor "receives interest on the investment." Interest on bonds is paid at "regular intervals," usually two times a year, which is why bonds "are often referred to as 'fixed income investments,'" said CNBC Select.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
To purchase a bond, you "first pay the bond's issuer the face value (or price) of the bond," and from there, the bond's issuer "pays you interest for loaning them money across the life of the bond in return," said NerdWallet. When the bond reaches its maturity date, the principal amount "must be paid back in full or risk default," said Investopedia.
What are the benefits of investing in bonds?
Two of the major benefits of bonds are their relative safety and predictability. "Bond values don't fluctuate as much as stock prices," and bonds also "offer a predictable income stream, paying you a fixed amount of interest twice a year," said The Motley Fool. Credit ratings add another layer of security to bonds, as some types have these ratings "to show investors the likelihood that they'll get repaid on their investments," said CNBC Select.
Bonds are also a good way to diversify your portfolio and provide risk and downturn protection. Because "bonds generally have a low correlation to stocks," their "value is often up when stocks are down and vice versa," said U.S. News & World Report. Plus, "when the economy slows, falling inflation increases the purchasing power of future bond payments."
Do bonds have downsides?
Of course, bonds have drawbacks as well. For one, the return on investment you will get from bonds is "substantially lower than what you'll get with stocks," said The Motley Fool.
While they may have less risk, there is still the possibility of the issuer defaulting and interest rates falling. There is always the "potential for a bond's value to fall in the secondary market due to competition from newer bonds at more attractive rates," said Investopedia, not to mention the chance that "inflation will erode the value of a fixed-price bond issue."
Should you invest in bonds?
The bottom line: "As a general rule of thumb, bonds can be a great addition to your investment portfolio when used strategically alongside stocks and other assets," said NerdWallet. While bonds do still carry some risk, it generally is lower than that of stocks. Plus, "if you're heavily invested in stocks, bonds are a good way to diversify your portfolio and protect yourself from market volatility," said The Motley Fool. Just make sure to consider your broader investment goals and do your due diligence before committing.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Elon has his 'Legion.' How will Republicans encourage other Americans to have babies?
Today's Big Question The pronatalist movement finds itself in power
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
How to travel with your dog
The Week Recommends These tips will help both of you have a great time
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
'Congress could help by providing federal protections'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
What are your retirement savings account options?
The explainer The two main types of accounts are 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs)
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
What is your net worth and why is it worth knowing?
the explainer Take stock of your assets
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
What to know before lending money to family or friends
the explainer Ensure both your relationship and your finances remain intact
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
The best time of year to buy a car
Some months — and days — are better than others
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
Considering quitting your job? Here's what to do first.
The Explainer Your job likely comes with a number of financial strings attached
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
The pros and cons of online-only banks
the explainer You can get your finances in order without getting off your couch
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
Do you owe taxes on sports betting wins?
the explainer If you gain wealth of any kind, you must pay taxes on it
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
3 tips to prepare in case of a recession
the explainer President Donald Trump admits a recession is possible amid his newly imposed tariffs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US