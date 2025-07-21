Trump officials who hold more than one job

Wearing multiple hats has become the norm inside a White House known for a revolving door of functionaries and officials

USA President Donald Trump and USA Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the press conference at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25, 2025.
Don't call it a side hustle — it's an official government job
(Image credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

As someone who has held a host of different jobs over the course of his time in the public eye — hotelier, game show host, product pitch-man — it comes as little surprise that President Donald Trump would expect his White House staff to wear multiple hats as well. That said, the sheer pervasiveness of Trump administration officials holding at least one additional high-level administrative position has alarmed some observers, raising questions of overreach and inappropriately consolidated power. As this White House continues its MAGA assault on the pillars of government with mass layoffs and strong-arm diktats, exactly how do these administration officials pulling double duty fit in with the president's vision?

'Incredibly unique' and 'irresponsible'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸