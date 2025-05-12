What's wrong with America's air traffic control systems?

And can the Trump administration fix it?

Photo composite illustration of an airport runway, air traffic control tower and controllers
'Get ready for another summer of air-traffic delays or worse'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The radios and radar keep going out at Newark International, and it's part of a broader crisis in air traffic control. It happened again Sunday, when flights in and out of the New Jersey airport were halted for 45 minutes after radar screens briefly went dark. The Trump administration is working desperately to fix the larger problem.

"Worried pilots and air traffic controllers" are pleading with the Federal Aviation Administration to address the "aging infrastructure" that tracks and directs flights around the country, said NBC News. The good news is that pilots are trained to handle communications and radar failures. Such outages are "not a good situation," Benjie Coleman, a former air safety inspector, "but it's not a lethal situation." Still, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday on "Meet the Press" that the technology undergirding the system is "old." So the problems keep coming. "The lights are blinking, the sirens are turning and they're saying, 'Listen, we have to fix this.'"

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸