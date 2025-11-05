At least 7 dead in Kentucky UPS cargo plane explosion
Another 11 people were hurt
What happened
A UPS cargo jet crashed and exploded while taking off from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on Tuesday evening, killing at least seven people, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said. Another 11 people were hurt when the plane fell on nearby businesses, and some had “very significant” injuries, he said. “Anybody who has seen the images, the video, knows how violent this crash is.”
Who said what
Footage of the crash showed the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 traveling down the runway with flames flaring from its left wing, then struggling to climb before dropping and exploding in a massive fireball. The plane, en route to Hawaii, was carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel, officials said. UPS runs 300 flights a day out of the Louisville airport, where its Worldport global air hub sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.
“This is a UPS town,” Betsy Ruhe, a Louisville Metro Council member, said at a press conference. “We all know somebody that works at UPS. And they are all texting their friends, their family, trying to make sure that everyone is safe. Sadly, some of those texts will probably go unanswered.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The three crew members aboard the UPS jet are presumed dead, and Beshear said the death toll was “expected to rise.” The last UPS air crash was in 2013 outside Birmingham, Alabama, and killed the two pilots.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Dozens dead as typhoon slams Philippines
Speed Read The storm ravaged the island of Cebu
-
Democrats sweep top races in off-year election
Speed Read A trio of nationally watched races went to the party
-
Political cartoons for November 5
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more
-
The dazzling coral gardens of Raja Ampat
The Week Recommends Region of Indonesia is home to perhaps the planet’s most photogenic archipelago
-
Everything you need to know about last-minute travel
The Week Recommends You can book an awesome trip with a moment’s notice
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling.
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration
-
A little-visited Indian Ocean archipelago
The Week Recommends The paradise of the Union of the Comoros features beautiful beaches, colourful coral reefs and lush forests
-
Questions abound over the FAA’s management of Boeing
Talking Points Some have called the agency’s actions underwhelming
-
Trouble on the seas as cruise ship crime rates rise
The Explainer Crimes on ships reached nearly a two-year high in 2025
-
Don't fly by the seat of your pants. Do it the healthy way with these airborne tips.
The Week Recommends Yes to stretching. Even more yesses to hydration.
-
GPS jamming: a new danger to civil aircraft
The Explainer Use of the 'invisible threat' is on the rise