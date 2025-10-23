Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Traveling can do a number on your skin. What with the low humidity in airplane cabins and drastically different climate at your final destination, dryness is all but guaranteed. Rehydrate your skin with these eight soothing, easy-to-pack items, including a plant-powered moisturizer and dewy mist.

Arcona Triad Pads

Arcona Triad Pads are infused with soothing ingredients (Image credit: Arcona)

Soaked in a formula of cranberry extract, witch hazel, rice milk and essential fatty acids, Arcona’s Triad Pads keep skin “supple, smooth and conditioned,” said Allure. Use the pads as a toner, cleanser or to remove makeup. Get ready to glow. ($12+, Arcona)

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

This overnight mask will leave your skin looking radiant (Image credit: Biodance)

This “impressive” mask is worth saving for your first night of vacation — it’s meant to be worn overnight. You’ll wake up to its “radiance-boosting effects,” said Glamour. Key ingredients include oligo hyaluronic acid, low-molecular weight collagen peptide and three types of probiotics. The hydrogel-covered sheets “cling” to the face, ensuring the skin absorbs all the gooey goodness. ($19, Biodance)

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin face cleanser

The Pure Skin face cleanser works on all skin types (Image credit: First Aid Beauty)

First Aid Beauty comes to the rescue with this lightly foaming cleanser. While gentle, it still delivers a “thorough cleanse” that leaves the skin feeling “balanced and refreshed,” said The Strategist. The fragrance-free formula works especially well on sensitive skin. ($12+, Sephora)

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Glossier’s cult favorite Balm Dotcom has nearly a dozen different shades (Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier’s Balm Dotcom is a “beauty powerhouse,” said Today, keeping lips “hydrated, tinted and glossy.” Nourishing ingredients include lanolin, beeswax and castor seed oil, and if you squeeze too much you can wipe the excess on your cuticles. Choose from nearly a dozen permanent shades, including clear Coconut and burgundy Black Cherry, or a limited edition version like the glittery, baby pink Sparkling Rosé. ($16, Glossier)

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme

Hempz uses 100% hempseed oil in its products (Image credit: Hempz)

Made with pure hempseed and other natural oils, Hempz’ whipped body cream leaves users “wowed” with its “creamy, easily spreadable texture,” said Wirecutter. It absorbs quickly and locks in moisture for hours, with a “long-lasting” citrus scent that is “seriously durable.” ($7+, Ulta)

L’Occitane Shea Butter hand cream

This hand cream locks in moisture for hours (Image credit: L’Occitane)

This rich cream strikes the right balance, “neither too thick nor too thin,” said InStyle. Shea butter and coconut oil “blend together seamlessly” for a formula that moisturizes the skin “without any sort of lingering slippery feel.” Massage it into your hands, then forget about it. The cream stays on for hours, limiting the number of times you have to reapply. ($13+, L'Occitane)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mist

A quick spray leaves you feeling rejuvenated (Image credit: Summer Fridays)

Hydration is just a spritz away with Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mist. The soothing, ultra-fine mist is “instantly calming” and provides “lasting moisture,” said Allure, thanks to a blend of ceramides and plant-derived squalene. Spray it whenever you want a quick boost. ($21, Sephora)

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream moisturizer

Weleda sees its products as being food for your skin (Image credit: Weleda)

This one does double duty, serving as a “salvation” for “severely dry” skin on the face and body, GQ said. Rosemary, chamomile and pansy extracts combine with sunflower seed and sweet almond oils to “deeply nourish” and repair skin. This “iconic” formula has fans the world over, with Weleda stating that it sells one tube every 10 seconds. ($13.50, Amazon)