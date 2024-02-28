7 refreshing sheet masks to use post-travel

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

After a long flight, car ride or train journey, your skin likely needs pampering, stat. One quick way to hydrate, calm or brighten? Slap on a sheet mask and have your very own mini spa session. Here are seven rejuvenating options to slip into your suitcase.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream-Infused Mask

Ceramidin NP helps support the skin's barrier (Image credit: Dr. Jart+)

The recycled air in an airplane cabin is notoriously dehydrating — but you can arm yourself to defeat dryness with this mask containing moisture-boosting ceramidin NP, shea butter and argan oil. Ceramidin NP supports the skin's barrier and combined with the other ingredients "leaves the skin feeling moisturized for 24 hours," Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, said to NBC News. The mask is made of a fabric that clings to the skin, so it won't slide off when you move around.

$16, Dr. Jart+

Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask

The Transformazing mask is vegan and cruelty-free (Image credit: Go-To)

Looking for a luminous glow? Slap on the Go-To Transformazing mask. This cruelty-free, vegan mask is loaded with skin brightening and plumping ingredients like niacinamide, hyadisine, kakadu plum, finger lime and Tasmanian pepper leaf. It is sulfate- and paraben-free and suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination.

$8, Go-To

Mediheal D:NA Proatin Mask

Dry skin soaks up this serum made of 19 amino acids and peptides (Image credit: Mediheal)

Your skin will drink in the moisture from this creamy mask like a man lost in the desert. Infused with 19 amino acids and peptides, it's intended to give dry skin the hydration it craves. An added perk: Users have said the mask also helps minimize fine lines and gives skin a healthy glow. The soft sheet is made of biodegradable organic bamboo cellulose and fits snugly on all face shapes. If there is any serum left when you are done with the mask, apply it to your neck or the back of your hands.

$29 (10 pack), Amazon

I Mask Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask

Jeju volcanic water is just one of the ingredients in the I Mask Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (Image credit: Image Skincare)

In a hurry? Lucky for you, this mixture will leave your skin feeling refreshed after only 10 minutes. The cruelty-free mask is soaked in hyaluronic acid, which helps skin retain moisture. It also has aloe vera, onsen-sui and Jeju volcanic water and green tea and red wine extracts to help cool and soothe fatigued skin.

$10, Image Skincare

Here's The Tea Tree Soothing Sheet Mask

Those are real tea tree leaves in the sheet (Image credit: I Dew Care)

They are not kidding with the name — you can actually see tea tree leaves embedded in this sheet! Tea tree oil is believed to be antibacterial when used topically, and is often helpful in treating acne and insect bites. This mask is made with tea tree oil, which both calms and hydrates the skin, plus anti-inflammatory 4-Terpineol and moisturizing chamomile, bergamot and apple mint.

$11, Ulta

Pixi Vitamin C Sheet Mask

Caffeine and Vitamin C are two of this mask's energizing ingredients (Image credit: Pixi)

Does your sleepy brain need a cup of coffee to jump-start the day? Your skin needs a jolt, too! To get it, try this invigorating mask infused with Vitamin C and caffeine. The caffeine firms up puffy skin and gives it a glow, while the Vitamin C aids collagen production and ferulic acid reduces inflammation. This mask is both paraben- and cruelty-free.

$10 (3 pack), Pixi

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask comes in two pieces (Image credit: Neutrogena)

Made with hyaluronic acid, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost mask has a "lightweight, slippery" feel to it, said People . If your face is feeling flushed or inflamed, good news: This one provides a cooling effect as well. The mask comes in two pieces, and works for all skin types. It is an especially solid choice for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin, since it is oil-free and non-comedogenic.

$33.22 (12 pack), Amazon