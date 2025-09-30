Pucker up with these 8 soothing lip balms and treatments
Don’t pout — these lip balms offer hydration and shine
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Give your lips the attention they deserve with these eight hydrating balms and treatments. Some offer shimmer, others a wisp of color and all provide moisture for hours on end.
Aquaphor Lip Repair
Beloved by dermatologists, Aquaphor Lip Repair provides fast relief for dry and chapped lips. The fragrance-free balm is a “go-to for a reason,” said Prevention, and is made with shea butter, beeswax and chamomile essence to “soothe dryness and cracks.” Because there are no dyes or preservatives, Aquaphor Lip Repair is a “great option” for those with sensitive lips. ($4.76, Amazon)
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Eadem Le Chouchou exfoliating and softening peptide lip balm
The not-so-secret weapons in this exfoliating balm are hibiscus enzymes and lactic acid, which work together to “buff away dead skin and dryness,” said NBC Select. This makes lips feel smoother and locks in moisture. The cool metal applicator elevates the experience and helps the sheer product apply easily. ($24, Sephora)
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
This “thick, nourishing” balm is made with moisturizing petrolatum and “works well for all skin types,” said The Strategist. SPF 25 protects against sun burns and damage, making this a smart option for outdoor enthusiasts. Choose from several “nice-smelling” flavors, like grapefruit and ginger, pineapple mint, and black tea and blackberry. ($10, Nordstrom)
Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment
This creamy, non-sticky lip treatment goes on smoothly and leaves behind a sheer shimmer for a hint of glam. The key ingredient, lanolin, is a “deeply moisturizing oil” that “mimics the skin’s own oils to heal and hydrate,” said Prevention. The product also contains lemon oil, which smells great and exfoliates, resulting in super soft lips. ($16, Ulta)
Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment
Peptides plump up the lips, and a quick swipe of this treatment leaves them with “more visible fullness,” said Vogue. Other ingredients, like mango seed butter and cloudberry oil, “create a satiny, buttery finish.” Pick from 10 different shades, including Cocoa Creme and Lingonberry Jam Glimmer. ($23, Ulta)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Polite Society Polite Pout glossy lip balm
Looking for pizazz? Polite Society’s Polite Pout lip balm is “very shiny” while also being “incredibly comfortable,” said The Strategist. Each shade, like shimmery Peach Bellini and bold Strawberry Glaze, has enough of a tint to make an “impact” and it “feels like you’ve put a little something on.” ($21, Polite Society)
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
This “beloved” vegan balm is made with shea and murumuru seed butters and vitamin E for a “supremely moisturizing” experience, said Cosmopolitan. Shades like Pink Guava and Brown Sugar have “soft and light” tints, adding a lovely “hint of color.” ($24, Summer Fridays)
Tatcha The Kissu hydrating and plumping lip mask
The “lightweight yet ultra-smoothing formula” of Tatcha’s The Kissu mask gets people “hooked,” said Allure. Made with Japanese peach extract, three rose extract and Japanese camellia oil, it offers “intensive moisturizing properties” and has a jelly-like consistency and “bouncy texture” that makes it stand out from the crowd. ($29, Sephora)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
YouTube to pay Trump $22M over Jan. 6 expulsion
Speed Read The president accused the company of censorship following the suspension of accounts post-Capitol riot
-
Electronic Arts to go private in record $55B deal
speed read The video game giant is behind ‘The Sims’ and ‘Madden NFL’
-
Netanyahu agrees to Trump’s new Gaza peace plan
Speed Read At President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they agreed upon a plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza
-
7 bars to visit that celebrate the magic of the classic and the modern
The Week Recommends Where to drink now in the US
-
Enjoy the scenery on these 7 colorful fall road trips
The Week Recommends 'Tis the season for autumn foliage
-
The soups, noodles and cake to make this the most tasty fall yet
The Week Recommends Soothing plates from across the globe
-
Sing songs with Sandler, gawk at Gaffigan: These are the comedians to catch on tour this fall
the week recommends Laugh to keep yourself from crying
-
Projects and pantry staples: Fall’s new cookbooks are primed to help you achieve all sorts of deliciousness
The Week Recommends Starring new releases from celebri-cooks Samin Nosrat and Alison Roman
-
Jump scare! Evil villain! These are fall’s most exciting horror movie releases.
The Week Recommends An Airbnb rental gone wrong and another ‘Frankenstein’ adaptation highlight this autumn’s horror crop
-
6 low-effort, highest-yield cocktails to make this fall
The Week Recommends Ready for your margarita to reach for the coconut?
-
8 riveting museum exhibitions on view in the fall — and well into 2026
The Week Recommends See Winslow Homer rarities and Black art reimagined