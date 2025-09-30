Pucker up with these 8 soothing lip balms and treatments

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Give your lips the attention they deserve with these eight hydrating balms and treatments. Some offer shimmer, others a wisp of color and all provide moisture for hours on end.

Aquaphor Lip Repair

Aquaphor works quickly on dry lips (Image credit: Aquaphor)

Beloved by dermatologists, Aquaphor Lip Repair provides fast relief for dry and chapped lips. The fragrance-free balm is a “go-to for a reason,” said Prevention, and is made with shea butter, beeswax and chamomile essence to “soothe dryness and cracks.” Because there are no dyes or preservatives, Aquaphor Lip Repair is a “great option” for those with sensitive lips. ($4.76, Amazon)

Eadem Le Chouchou exfoliating and softening peptide lip balm

Exfoliate and moisturize with Eadem's Le Chouchou balm (Image credit: Eadem)

The not-so-secret weapons in this exfoliating balm are hibiscus enzymes and lactic acid, which work together to “buff away dead skin and dryness,” said NBC Select. This makes lips feel smoother and locks in moisture. The cool metal applicator elevates the experience and helps the sheer product apply easily. ($24, Sephora)

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

Keep your lips protected with Jack Black’s SPF balm (Image credit: Jack Black)

This “thick, nourishing” balm is made with moisturizing petrolatum and “works well for all skin types,” said The Strategist. SPF 25 protects against sun burns and damage, making this a smart option for outdoor enthusiasts. Choose from several “nice-smelling” flavors, like grapefruit and ginger, pineapple mint, and black tea and blackberry. ($10, Nordstrom)

Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment

Add a touch of shimmer to your look with Lanolips Lemonaid (Image credit: Lanolips)

This creamy, non-sticky lip treatment goes on smoothly and leaves behind a sheer shimmer for a hint of glam. The key ingredient, lanolin, is a “deeply moisturizing oil” that “mimics the skin’s own oils to heal and hydrate,” said Prevention. The product also contains lemon oil, which smells great and exfoliates, resulting in super soft lips. ($16, Ulta)

Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment

Ole Henriksen is leading the way in peptide treatments (Image credit: Ole Henriksen)

Peptides plump up the lips, and a quick swipe of this treatment leaves them with “more visible fullness,” said Vogue. Other ingredients, like mango seed butter and cloudberry oil, “create a satiny, buttery finish.” Pick from 10 different shades, including Cocoa Creme and Lingonberry Jam Glimmer. ($23, Ulta)

Polite Society Polite Pout glossy lip balm

Polite Society Polite Pout comes in several different shades (Image credit: Polite Society)

Looking for pizazz? Polite Society’s Polite Pout lip balm is “very shiny” while also being “incredibly comfortable,” said The Strategist. Each shade, like shimmery Peach Bellini and bold Strawberry Glaze, has enough of a tint to make an “impact” and it “feels like you’ve put a little something on.” ($21, Polite Society)

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm is a cult favorite (Image credit: Summer Fridays)

This “beloved” vegan balm is made with shea and murumuru seed butters and vitamin E for a “supremely moisturizing” experience, said Cosmopolitan. Shades like Pink Guava and Brown Sugar have “soft and light” tints, adding a lovely “hint of color.” ($24, Summer Fridays)

Tatcha The Kissu hydrating and plumping lip mask

The Kissu lip mask comes in a cute jar with an applicator on top (Image credit: Tatcha)

The “lightweight yet ultra-smoothing formula” of Tatcha’s The Kissu mask gets people “hooked,” said Allure. Made with Japanese peach extract, three rose extract and Japanese camellia oil, it offers “intensive moisturizing properties” and has a jelly-like consistency and “bouncy texture” that makes it stand out from the crowd. ($29, Sephora)