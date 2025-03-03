After attacking the FAA, the Trump administration wants to boost air traffic control hiring
Recruit pay is being increased to $23 an hour in an effort to attract new controllers
After criticizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) upon his return to office, President Donald Trump took steps to slash jobs at the agency — but his administration now appears to be changing its tune. Trump, alongside the cost-cutting team of Elon Musk's DOGE and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is making a new effort to boost the hiring of air traffic.
Duffy announced on Feb. 27 that he was implementing a plan to "supercharge" air traffic controller hiring, outlining several actions the Transportation Department will take to bring in controllers. Despite this, some experts say there could still be a shortage in the skies for the foreseeable future.
Pay increases and a request from Musk
One of the ways the Transportation Department is looking to hire more air traffic controllers is via a pay increase for recruits. Duffy announced an approximately 30% raise in pay for controllers in training at the FAA Academy. This will "boost the trainees' pay to $22.84 an hour, from $17.61," said The New York Times, and Duffy "expects the pay increase to go into effect within the next month."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Duffy also has "plans to fast-track high-scoring applicants into open spots at the academy, ensuring the aviation safety agency does not lose them while they wait for a position to open," said the Times. He will additionally be streamlining the FAA's hiring process for controllers from eight steps to five.
Also weighing in was Musk, whose DOGE team is helming the effort to cut federal jobs. There is a "shortage of air traffic controllers," Musk said on X. If "you have retired, but are open to returning to work, please consider doing so." It is unclear how this "un-retirement" would work, as federal law requires that air traffic controllers retire by the age of 56 (though Duffy has said he can offer exemptions to this law).
A reversal of course
This "supercharging" of air traffic controllers seems to be a reversal for the Trump administration on its view of the FAA. Trump has previously disparaged the FAA for diversity initiatives and the White House announced in February they were "firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees," said The Associated Press. The "impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance," the AP added, though Duffy said on X that "zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go."
While "officials shielded air traffic controllers and other front-line safety workers from the wave of terminations," said The Washington Post, Democrats argued that any terminations at the FAA "put safety at risk." Those within the industry seemed to agree, as the first batch of FAA firings "included employees who play important roles in the safety of air travel — despite the Trump administration's assurances that no 'critical' staff had been axed," said Politico.
Many would "argue that every job at the FAA right now is safety critical," Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation safety consultant, said to Politico. Even with the White House seemingly backpedaling — and pushing to hire more controllers — the cuts "certainly [are] not going to improve safety — it can only increase the risk."
Air traffic controllers "cannot do their work without us," one terminated employee who created air maps for plane routes said to Politico. The Trump administration "didn't understand how essential these jobs are for safety," the outlet said. Instead, workers were "targeted just as a senseless line item on an Excel sheet," the employee added.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
What is behind China's aggressive naval maneuvers near Australia?
Today's Big Question Live-fire drills are a test for Trump
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What are your options if you end up owing taxes?
The Explainer If you can't pay your bill in full, do not despair
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
'Some news organizations will fight, in an atmosphere of constant anxiety'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is behind China's aggressive naval maneuvers near Australia?
Today's Big Question Live-fire drills are a test for Trump
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
DOGE cuts could mean a reduced US footprint in Antarctica
In the Spotlight About 10% of the National Science Foundation has been laid off
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Judge tells White House to stop ordering mass firings
speed read The ruling is a complication in the Trump administration's plans to slash the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Amy Gleason: the low-profile Trump insider officially heading DOGE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT While Elon Musk continues slashing government services as Trump's 'efficiency' pitbull, the White House insists a little-known MAGA functionary is the one officially running DOGE
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why the Trump administration is advocating for Andrew Tate
Talking Points The 'manosphere' is part of the president's base
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's 'radical' plans for the FBI come into focus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By placing far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the agency's #2 spot, the president has made clear what he wants from the nation's premier law enforcement organization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What do Trump-supporting farmers make of his tariff and DOGE policies?
Today's Big Question A 'fresh element of worry' for agriculture
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are Republicans suddenly panicking about DOGE?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As Trump and Musk take a chainsaw to the federal government, a growing number of Republicans worry that the massive cuts are hitting a little too close to home
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published