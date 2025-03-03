After attacking the FAA, the Trump administration wants to boost air traffic control hiring

Recruit pay is being increased to $23 an hour in an effort to attract new controllers

Illustration of Donald Trump acting as airport ground crew
Air traffic controllers 'cannot do their work without us,' said a terminated FAA employee
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

After criticizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) upon his return to office, President Donald Trump took steps to slash jobs at the agency — but his administration now appears to be changing its tune. Trump, alongside the cost-cutting team of Elon Musk's DOGE and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is making a new effort to boost the hiring of air traffic.

Duffy announced on Feb. 27 that he was implementing a plan to "supercharge" air traffic controller hiring, outlining several actions the Transportation Department will take to bring in controllers. Despite this, some experts say there could still be a shortage in the skies for the foreseeable future.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸