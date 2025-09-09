Don't fly by the seat of your pants. Do it the healthy way with these airborne tips.
Yes to stretching. Even more yesses to hydration.
Flying is a glorious, unnatural act. Humans were built to be earthbound, and hurtling through the clouds in a metal tube does a mean number on our bodies. None of us are likely to stop flying, when wanderlust or duty calls. There are ways, though, to mitigate the deleterious effects of getting from New York to San Francisco in six hours. Stretch? Of course. Much more, too.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Get ready for a load of pee breaks if you're taking a long-haul flight and are also drinking the recommended amount of water while in the air. That total is about eight ounces of water for every hour airborne, and that volume is especially applicable to many-hour flights, said the Aerospace Medical Association. For shorter flights, dehydration shouldn't be an issue, "especially if you drink a bit of water during beverage service," said Peter Hackett, M.D., to Condé Nast Traveler. Hydration, said Northwestern Medicine's blog, will help you handle anything air travel sends your way, and water is the most accessible option.
Moisturize — and not just in the air
If you have ever sworn that airplanes are drier than life indoors on Earth, you are correct. Generally, airplanes have "very low humidity levels, often below 20%," said Dr. Maham Khan, a consultant dermatologist at London's Cadogan Clinic, to Women's Health. Your skin can feel prune-ish after a flight, courtesy of all that dry air. To battle this, apply a heavy-duty moisturizer the night before traveling. Then, in-flight a "hydrating mist," plus a "light non-greasy moisturizer" and, for flights during the day, an SPF. "UV radiation at high altitudes is more intense, and airplane windows don't completely block the UV rays."
Don those compression socks — maybe
Perhaps you've seen a seatmate pulling their very, very long socks far up their leg as a long-haul flight begins. Perhaps you are that person. Some health professionals have plugged the power of the compression sock, oversized socks built to fit snugly across the ankle and up the leg with the goal to prevent deep-vein thrombosis (DVT). They are a "simple, effective tool to help promote better circulation and reduce the risk of DVT and other circulatory issues during air travel," said the Mayo Clinic.
Still, like so many health recommendations, compression socks are no slam dunk. The claim that they help with DVT "doesn't have compelling scientific evidence to back it, except for people already at high risk on the ground," said Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, the former Clinical Chief of Rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to Harvard Health Publishing. Those at high-risk are obese, pregnant or have had a history of blood clots or injuries to their legs. The compression choice is yours.
Stretch those muscles
Yes, an in-flight knee raise, shoulder shrug or neck roll is a smart idea. Consider, too, the power of a limbering before and after a trip. "One of the best things you can do prior to a flight is to open your body up and get your blood flowing," Matt Kite, C.S.C.S., the director of education of D1 Training, said to Self magazine. Movement of "your hips and lower back the morning of or right before flying will help prevent those aches and stiffness."
Same goes for once you're earthbound again. It is always a good idea to move after flying, said Ava Fagin, a certified personal trainer and fitness instructor, to Self magazine. The "type of movement" doesn't matter much, but, for example, a "short run after a flight to get the blood flowing feels amazing!"
During the flight itself, avoid putting luggage under the seat in front of you, if possible. You can use that legroom to your advantage. "If you don't have to travel with a lot, don't," said Danielle Bajakian, M.D., a vascular surgeon, to the Columbia Vascular Surgery blog. "Put everything in your overhead bin. Otherwise you don't have room to move."
Layer your clothes in a smart, versatile manner
A freezer, a sauna: There's no telling what temperature you'll encounter on a flight. You'll want options for clothes because, said Travelers United, a plane's temperature "tends to vary a great deal."
"Pashminas, shawls, wraps, cardigans, sweatshirts, vests and light jackets are perfect," said Smarter Travel. "Plus, the more layers you pile on your body, the less you need to pack in your luggage. Roll items and stuff them in your carry-on bag or personal item if you're too warm." A bonus for those extra layers: "Use them as makeshift pillows during flight."
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
