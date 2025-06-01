What Donald Trump and Mike Johnson might be hiding | June 1 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's golden comb-over, brain drain in America, and a new TACO presidential seal

This political cartoon is titled “TRUMP INFRASTRUCTURE” It depicts a map of the United States set against a black background. There’s a giant drain in the middle of the country next to a sign that reads, “Brain Drain.”

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The dominant image of this editorial cartoon is Donald Trump. He’s in the middle of the frame with wild, flowing, golden hair hiding a bald head that is being combed over by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. “Big Beautiful Bill” is written on Trump’s hair and “Trillions in Debt” on the bald spot. Two men with briefcases are in the back corner and one whispers to the other, “I get the feeling he’s trying to hide something.”

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

