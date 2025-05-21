What is the dollar's future after Moody's downgrade?

Trump trade wars, growing debt have investors looking elsewhere

The soft dollar will make 'imported goods more expensive' and undermine the purchasing power of U.S. households
The U.S. dollar has had a rough year. Long a key pillar of the global financial system, its status has come into question amid President Donald Trump's tariff-driven upending of free trade. Moody's recent downgrade of America's credit rating may weaken the dollar further.

"Brand USA" is falling "further out of favor," said Reuters. Investor confidence in the usually strong dollar was already weighed down in 2025 by "trade-related uncertainties, ballooning fiscal debt and weakened confidence about enduring U.S. exceptionalism." However, there had been some bounceback after the U.S. and China called a pause in their trade war. The move by Moody's put new momentum behind "sell America" investors. Betting against a strong dollar has traditionally "proved painful time and again" thanks to the powerful American economy, but "that could be about to change."

