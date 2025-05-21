What is the dollar's future after Moody's downgrade?
Trump trade wars, growing debt have investors looking elsewhere
The U.S. dollar has had a rough year. Long a key pillar of the global financial system, its status has come into question amid President Donald Trump's tariff-driven upending of free trade. Moody's recent downgrade of America's credit rating may weaken the dollar further.
"Brand USA" is falling "further out of favor," said Reuters. Investor confidence in the usually strong dollar was already weighed down in 2025 by "trade-related uncertainties, ballooning fiscal debt and weakened confidence about enduring U.S. exceptionalism." However, there had been some bounceback after the U.S. and China called a pause in their trade war. The move by Moody's put new momentum behind "sell America" investors. Betting against a strong dollar has traditionally "proved painful time and again" thanks to the powerful American economy, but "that could be about to change."
What did the commentators say?
The dollar's dominance was already "winding down" before Moody's influence, said The Harvard Gazette. America's currency "will still be first in global finance, because nothing is poised to fully replace it," said Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University. But it will be diminished. Other countries "were already moving away from the dollar" before Trump returned to office. "Now they're moving much faster."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
America "cannot afford to lose dollar dominance," Martin Mühleisen and Valbona Zeneli said at the Atlantic Council. The strong dollar undergirds U.S. military dominance, the government's ability to effectively impose sanctions on other countries and to borrow money at low interest rates. The end of that strength likely means a "U.S. loss in global influence."
"What will this weaker-dollar world feel like?" asked Rebecca Patterson at The New York Times. There is an upside: A depreciated dollar could make it easier for American companies to sell their exports, and "might help encourage tourism" by making it cheaper for foreign citizens to visit. The flipside is that the soft dollar will make "imported goods more expensive" and undermine the purchasing power of U.S. households. Americans will pay for a weaker dollar "in the form of relatively higher prices and interest rates."
The distress created by Trump's policies "creates an opportunity for the eurozone," Hélène Rey said at MarketWatch. For a currency to serve an "international role" like the dollar does now, the country backing it must "enjoy economic preeminence and occupy a central position in global trade." That is not possible "without an open economy and high-quality, stable institutions." Right now the United States is backing away from "global economic and financial leadership," leaving the playing field open for the European Union and its currency to step "quickly into the breach."
What next?
The dollar "bore the brunt" of the market impact from the Moody's downgrade, said Bloomberg. There may be more to bear: Investors believe the "massive tax package" winding its way through the GOP-controlled Congress will increase the deficit, debt and government payments on debt interest, with knock-on effects for the dollar. Analysts are concerned about the "continued lack of political will in Washington to address the deteriorating fiscal outlook," said a team from Raymond James, the financial services firm.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Bring the great outdoors inside with these 8 sublime cabins deep in nature
The Week Recommends Enjoy nature without having to sleep in it
-
Israel's Western allies pull back amid Gaza escalation
speed read Britain and the EU are reconsidering allegiance with Israel as the Gaza siege continues
-
'The national appetite has been waning'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Tariffs were supposed to drive inflation. Why hasn't that happened?
Talking Points Businesses' planning ahead helped. But uncertainty still looms.
-
How the US bond market works – and why it matters
The Explainer Donald Trump was forced to U-turn on tariffs after being 'spooked' by rise in Treasury yields
-
Why does the US need China's rare earth metals?
Today's Big Question Beijing has a 'near monopoly' on tech's raw materials
-
How will Wall Street react to the Trump-Powell showdown?
Today's Big Question 'Market turmoil' seems likely
-
US Treasuries were a safe haven for investors. What changed?
Today's Big Question Doubts about America's fiscal competence after 'Liberation Day'
-
Who would win in a China-US trade war?
Today's Big Question Tariff pain will be higher for China but Beijing is betting it can weather the storm
-
Are free trade zones and alliances the answer to Trump's tariffs?
Today's Big Question Temptation is to retaliate with trade barriers, but most agree nations should focus on targeted trade pacts and strengthening cooperation
-
Trump tariffs: five scenarios for the world's economy
The Explainer A US recession? A trade war with China? How 'Liberation Day' could realign the globe