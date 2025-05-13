Will Republicans tax the rich?

Trump is waffling on the possibility of taxing wealthy earners

Illustration of an elephant removing gold bars from a top hat
That Republicans are even considering such a possibility is a 'curveball for the ages'
Republicans have never been known for their eagerness to raise taxes on high-income earners. So it is notable that GOP officials, including President Donald Trump, have in recent weeks openly contemplated the possibility of taxing the rich.

Trump last week asked House Speaker Mike Johnson to "include a tax hike on rich Americans" as part of a big new fiscal bill, said The New York Times. The proposal would create a new tax bracket for households making more than $2.5 million a year, charging income above that rate at 39.6%. But the president has gone back and forth on the issue, also sounding a note of caution, said CNN. "Republicans should probably not do it," Trump wrote on Truth Social, "but I'm OK if they do!!!"



