Can team Trump make the MAGA playbook work for Albania's elections?

The architects of the president's 2024 victory are looking east to extend their populist reach

Photo composite illustration of Edi Rama, Sali Berisha and Chris LaCivita
'I'm exporting MAGA,' said former Trump campaign strategist Chris LaCivita. 'Make Albania Great Again!'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
President Donald Trump seems to see himself as part of a broader global shift toward populism. But while he cozies up to other strong-arm heads of state like Russia's Vladimir Putin and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, the team that helped bring the MAGA movement to the White House has been working to expand the roster of aspiring autocrats, particularly in Albania.

Former Trump campaign strategist Chris LaCivita wants to replicate his 2024 success for Sali Berisha in Albania's May 11 parliamentary elections. Berisha, a former prime minister sanctioned by the Biden administration for corruption, is running to regain power from Prime Minister Edi Rama.

