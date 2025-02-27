Trump vows 25% tariffs on EU at Cabinet meeting

The tariff threats serve to enhance a growing suspicion that the president views Europe as an adversary, not an ally

Elon Musk speaks at Donald Trump&#039;s Cabinet meeting
'The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States,' Trump said
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump held the first Cabinet meeting of his second term Wednesday, inviting billionaire Elon Musk to expound on his DOGE cost-cutting effort and ensuring that Cabinet members knew Musk had his full support. Trump also declined to say the U.S. would protect Taiwan if China invaded, said Ukraine will sign a mineral deal on Friday, suggested tariffs on Canada and Mexico could be postponed until April 2 and said 25% tariffs on the European Union were coming "very soon."

