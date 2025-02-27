Trump vows 25% tariffs on EU at Cabinet meeting
The tariff threats serve to enhance a growing suspicion that the president views Europe as an adversary, not an ally
What happened
President Donald Trump held the first Cabinet meeting of his second term Wednesday, inviting billionaire Elon Musk to expound on his DOGE cost-cutting effort and ensuring that Cabinet members knew Musk had his full support. Trump also declined to say the U.S. would protect Taiwan if China invaded, said Ukraine will sign a mineral deal on Friday, suggested tariffs on Canada and Mexico could be postponed until April 2 and said 25% tariffs on the European Union were coming "very soon."
Who said what
"The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump said, and "they've done a good job of it." He said the tariffs "will be on cars and all other things." A European Commission spokesperson said the EU "has been a boon for the United States" and "will react firmly and immediately against unjustified" tariffs.
With nascent negotiations, "the eventual tariffs imposed on the EU could be less than 25%," The Wall Street Journal said. But after Trump's "embrace of Russia" and "warnings that Europe had better fend for itself," the tariff threats "added to the increasing view" in Europe that Trump "considers America's traditional allies in Europe as adversaries not just on trade, but on nearly everything," The New York Times said. The question is whether Trump is "merely indifferent to Europe" or feels "open hostility."
What next?
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet Thursday with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, confirmed Wednesday in a 56-43 vote, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting with Trump to discuss trade, Ukraine and other trans-Atlantic topics.
