Trump vs. China: another tariff U-turn?

Washington and Beijing make huge tariff cuts, as both sides seek 'exit ramp' from escalating trade war

Photo illustration of Donald Trump standing behind a U-turn road sign
The art of the deal? Donald Trump latest tariff move 'can be interpreted in more ways than one'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
America and China have agreed to slash their reciprocal tariffs on exports, in what some see as a trade U-turn from Donald Trump, and others laud as Washington strong-arming Beijing to the negotiating table.

After a weekend of talks in Geneva, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 90-day "pause" that will see US tariffs on Chinese goods fall from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on US goods fall from 125% to 10%. Both sides, he said, had shown "great respect" in the negotiations.

