Trade war with China threatens U.S. economy

Trump's tariff battle with China is hitting U.S. businesses hard and raising fears of a global recession

Xi Jinping
These 'monster' tariffs on China are inflicting pain, 'yet it's not Trump's billionaire chums who are suffering the most'
(Image credit: Ken Ishii - Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

The tariff war between the U.S. and China intensified this week as both sides dug in amid rising fears of a global recession. The Trump administration's levies on Chinese imports hit a staggering 145 percent, and China countered with levies of 125 percent on U.S. goods. After saying repeatedly there would be no carve-outs, the administration announced an exception for electronic goods including smartphones, laptop computers, and modems, which face only 20 percent tariffs. But Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick then said additional tariffs on electronics would be announced "in a month or two." President Trump signaled he would also impose new tariffs on semi-conductors and other technologies; he has already imposed stricter limits on the transfer of AI technology to China. The dollar hit a three-year low—dropping 9 percent since January—as investors shed U.S. assets, and U.S. business owners who rely on trade with China were left reeling. "I'm terrified for my business," said Beth Benike of Busy Baby, a Minnesota company whose products are manufactured in China. "I could lose my home."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸