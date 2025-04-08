Trump, China up trade war risks with tariff threats

China said it would 'fight to the end' after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports

President Donald Trump
Trump 'appears locked in a high-stakes game of chicken, with the world's economy hanging in the balance'
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday warned China he would slap an extra 50% tariff on top of the 34% import tax he announced last week if Beijing retaliated with its own elevated tariffs. China called Trump's "threat to escalate" a "mistake on top of a mistake" and a form of "blackmail," adding: "China will fight to the end."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸