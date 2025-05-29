'Wrench attacks' are targeting wealthy crypto moguls

The attacks are named for physical coercion that can be used to gain crypto passwords

Police stand guard in Mereau, France, following the kidnapping of crypto executive David Ballard on Jan. 23, 2025.
(Image credit: Tom Masson / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

With cryptocurrency investments continuing to peak, many wealthy investors in the crypto space are being subjected to a series of violent encounters with thieves, which have come to be known as 'wrench attacks.' These attacks are increasingly commonplace as the public is starting to feel more angst toward the crypto industry, experts say.

Such attacks can involve kidnapping, torture and coercion, all done with the intent of trying to obtain the information of wealthy crypto moguls. Many individuals are living in fear as a result.

