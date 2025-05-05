Warren Buffet announces surprise retirement

At the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire investor named Vice Chairman Greg Abel his replacement

Warren Buffett in 2023
Buffett has 'famously lived in the same five-bedroom home in Omaha that he bought in 1958 for $31,500'
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor who made Berkshire Hathaway a trillion-dollar financial juggernaut over 60 years of shrewd and patient "value" investing, told investors at his annual shareholder summit in Omaha he would retire at the end of the year. The announcement was a shock to attendees, including Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who Buffett officially named as his designated replacement.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

