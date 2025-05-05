Warren Buffet announces surprise retirement
At the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire investor named Vice Chairman Greg Abel his replacement
What happened
Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor who made Berkshire Hathaway a trillion-dollar financial juggernaut over 60 years of shrewd and patient "value" investing, told investors at his annual shareholder summit in Omaha he would retire at the end of the year. The announcement was a shock to attendees, including Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who Buffett officially named as his designated replacement.
Who said what
"The time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year-end," Buffett, 94, said at the end of a five-hour question-and-answer session. The "Oracle of Omaha" had named Abel, 64, his successor in 2021, but "it was always assumed that he would not take over until after Buffett's death," The Associated Press said.
Buffett's success was "notable for how much it differed" from his billionaire peers "and how little the money seemed to change him," The Washington Post said. "He has famously lived in the same five-bedroom home in Omaha that he bought in 1958 for $31,500." At the shareholder meeting, he implicitly criticized President Donald Trump's tariffs. "Trade should not be a weapon," he said, but "there's no question that trade can be an act of war."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Abel, 62, already manages Berkshire's non-insurance businesses, including BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen, Duracell and See's Candies. Buffett has "done what he can to prepare his successor," but he won't be able to "simply hand off" the "Buffett brand and the glow it imbues on anything his company touches," The Wall Street Journal said. "No one can completely fill those shoes."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - May 5, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - A shrinking economy, Medicaid cuts, and more
-
Putin talks nukes as Kyiv slated for US air defenses
speed read 'I hope they will not be required,' Putin said of nuclear weapons on Russian state TV
-
Trump is not sure he must follow the Constitution
speed read When asked about due process for migrants in a TV interview, President Trump said he didn't know whether he had to uphold the Fifth Amendment
-
Trump calls Amazon's Bezos over tariff display
Speed Read The president was not happy with reports that Amazon would list the added cost from tariffs alongside product prices
-
How will Wall Street react to the Trump-Powell showdown?
Today's Big Question 'Market turmoil' seems likely
-
What is the job market's future after Trump's tariffs?
Talking Points Economic analysts are split on what the tariffs could mean for employees
-
Markets notch worst quarter in years as new tariffs loom
Speed Read The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since 2022 as investors brace for Trump's tariffs
-
Discount stores were thriving. How did they stumble?
The Explainer Blame Walmart — and inflation
-
Safe harbor: Gold rises as stocks sink
feature It's a golden age for goldbugs
-
The battle over Jamaican rum
Under The Radar The spirit that defines the Caribbean is at the middle of a legal fight
-
What does Musk's 'Dexit' from Delaware mean for the future of US business?
Talking Points A 'billionaires' bill' could limit shareholder lawsuits