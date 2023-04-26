Will office-to-residential conversions save America's downtowns?

Can America's big cities solve two problems with one big idea? Downtowns have been decimated by the post-pandemic rise of hybrid work — and there's also a nationwide shortage of affordable housing. The solution? Turn all those empty offices into apartments. The Associated Press reports that in cities across the country, "office-to-housing conversions are being pursued as a potential lifeline for struggling downtown business districts."

But it's not quite as simple as flipping a switch. Modern office buildings don't have "the plumbing, exterior-facing windows and internal footprint of buildings intended for housing," Stateline reports, making those conversions pretty expensive. That is why cities and states are contemplating "tax incentives and streamlining zoning changes" to spur the renovations. "We have to move fast if we're going to stop our downtowns from crossing the tipping point into urban decay," says one California legislator.

But those big expenses and regulatory hurdles are why "these types of conversions have yet to really pick up steam," Axios reports. Cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington D.C. are wrestling with the right mix of enticements for developers — abatements, tax credits, and more — and bureaucratic fixes to make the process easier and quicker. Even with all those changes in the works, though, "saying goodbye to concentrated office districts and 9-to-5 downtowns is probably a process that will play out for decades."

What are the commentators saying?

Local and state governments need to put their money where their mouth is — or else. "There's a cost to waiting for offices to empty out and rents to sink: dreary, abandoned downtowns that are conducive to crime and hostile to visitors," Henry Grabar writes at Slate. But the expense of renovations means developers aren't always chomping at the bit, even if they're losing money on rent that isn't coming in. "It takes almost as much money to convert an old building to residential as it does to build a new one from scratch." Government subsidies are going to be critical. "No one will do it unless the price is right."