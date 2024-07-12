Will the housing slump ever end?

Probably not until mortgage rates come down

The supply of homes for sale is "historically low" while the prices have hit "record highs."
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The post-pandemic housing slump isn't going away. "Home shoppers came into 2024 with optimism," said The Associated Press. But mortgage rates remain high and are expected to stay that way after "stronger-than-expected data on inflation" cast a pall on the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. But it's not just the costs of a mortgage that are a problem: The supply of homes for sale is "historically low" while the prices have hit "record highs." Buyers can't buy. Sellers won't sell. Nobody's happy.

That combination of factors means the housing market is "poised to become a major drag on the economy heading into the election," said Politico. Home sales typically make up nearly a fifth of the economy, so the bad times can have major effects. "Home sales activity is at a 30-year low," said one economist. That means "all of the economic activity associated with home sales is at a depressed level." And it's not clear what it will take to shake the sector out of its funk. Said one industry analyst: "It could take a decade."

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
