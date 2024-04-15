Empty-nest boomers aren't selling their big homes

Most Americans 60 and older do not intend to move, according to a recent survey

Boomer couple in front of house
Empty-nest boomers were expected to sell their houses en masse
(Image credit: Fancy/Veer/Corbis)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

About 28% of U.S. houses with three or more bedrooms are owned by baby boomers living alone or with another adult, while millennials with children own 14% of such homes, Redfin found in a recent analysis of 2022 census data. And most Americans 60 and older don't intend to ever move, according to a recent Fannie May survey.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Millennials Housing Housing Crisis
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us