The great wealth transfer: who stands to gain?

Millennials are forecast to inherit a fortune but are they qualified to handle sudden riches?

Photo collage of graphs and arrows ovaerlaid with close-up pictures of US money
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

A $90 trillion "great wealth transfer" will make millennials the "richest generation in history", according to a new study.

The "blockbuster" findings predict that a "windfall" is set to "fall into the laps of millennials over the course of the coming decades", said Fortune, "shifting the power dynamic in the economy away from boomers".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Gen Z Inheritance Tax Debt Health Care Millennials
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us