What to know before lending money to family or friends

Ensure both your relationship and your finances remain intact

An older man embracing his young, smiling son and handing him a stack of cash
You may want to think twice before co-signing a loan
(Image credit: Nalinee Supapornpasupad / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Just as there are cautionary tales about mixing business and pleasure, so goes the story for getting financially entangled with family or friends. While lending money may seem like a nice gesture when someone you care about is in need and you have the means, there are a number of considerations worth weighing first to ensure your relationship — and your own financial situation — remains intact.

The key is "creating boundaries for loans to friends and family," which "can help preserve relationships and minimize the potential for problems," said Investopedia. Here is a rundown of some general guidelines to keep in mind.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸