4 signs you have too much credit card debt

In an ideal world, you would never have any credit card debt. But sometimes you may end up carrying a balance, whether it’s because you recently made a large purchase or your finances were unexpectedly tight that month. There is a fine line, though, between a balance that is manageable and one that is potentially a problem.

If you are unsure whether you have crossed into troublesome territory, here are some telltale signs that will tip you off.

1) Your credit utilization is starting to affect your credit score

Your credit utilization reflects how much of your total credit you are currently using. If you have used up most of the amount available to you across your lines of credit, that “not only signals that you might be overextended, but it also actively damages your credit score ,” said CBS News .

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Generally, “experts recommend a credit utilization below 30%,” or even lower, to avoid impacts on your score, said Yahoo Finance . Anything at or above that threshold “could mean your monthly debts are becoming burdensome.”

2) You can only afford to pay the minimum due each month

Struggling to pay any more than what you absolutely have to each month to avoid a late fee? That should sound an alarm.

“While occasional cash flow issues might force you to make one minimum payment here and there, a pattern hints at trouble,” said CBS News . It not only signals that you have racked up more debt than your budget can comfortably accommodate, but it can also trap you in a cycle of debt. The reality is, “minimum payments are designed to keep you repaying your credit card balances — often at a high interest rate — over a long time,” said U.S. News & World Report .

3) Your balance is not going down, even with regular payments

If you are “continually adding to your debt rather than making consistent progress on paying down the balances, you’re headed down the wrong path financially," said financial analyst Greg McBride to Bankrate . A steadily ballooning balance can signal that your credit card balance is part of a larger trend of overspending , rather than a one-time thing that you have a handle on.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further, if your overall debt load compared to your earnings — known as your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio — creeps over 36%, it can be “difficult to pay off and can make accessing credit more challenging,” said NerdWallet .

4) You are neglecting other financial priorities due to your debt