How to check — and improve — your credit score

Your credit score — a three-digit number ranging anywhere from 300 to 850 — is a rating of your credit risk, or how likely you are to repay a loan on time. Lenders rely on this number to decide whether to approve someone for a loan. Credit scores can also influence the terms a person gets on a loan, including interest rate. Someone with a high credit score is likelier to get approved for a loan and secure more favorable terms than someone with a low credit score.

In other words, your credit score matters. If you're not sure where yours currently stands, here's how to check it. We'll also provide some context for knowing whether or not your credit score is good — and what steps you can take to improve it.

How can you check your credit score?

There are four main ways you can check your credit score, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). These include:

Checking a recent statement from your bank, credit card issuer, or lender

Using a credit score service or a free credit scoring website like www.freecreditscore.com, offered by the credit bureau Experian

Purchasing a credit score from credit reporting companies

Talking to a non-profit credit or housing counselor

When checking your credit score, keep in mind that you actually have more than one. As such, you may see slightly varied numbers depending on where you check your score, as each credit scoring model calculates scores using distinct information and methods.

Simply checking your credit score has no effect on your credit score. Only a "hard pull," which is what a lender conducts when you apply for a credit card or loan, will affect your score.

What's considered a good credit score?

In general, a good credit score is in the upper 600s. However, because you have different credit scores, the exact range for what constitutes a good credit score can vary a bit. Credit service FICO, for instance, considers a score of 670 to 739 as good, whereas VantageScore considers scores within the range of 661 to 780 to be "good."