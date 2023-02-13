How to get a mortgage if you're retired

If you're already retired and have tried to get a mortgage, you may have been surprised by how hard it was. And for those who are not yet retired, take note: Getting a mortgage in your golden years isn't necessarily a smooth-sailing process, even if your finances are in stellar shape, with a solid financial portfolio and a stockpile of assets.

"It can get tricky for retirees," Al Bingham, a mortgage loan officer, tells CNBC. "You can have a lot of money but show very little income and have difficulty qualifying for a mortgage."

While Kiplinger reports that the Equal Opportunity Credit Act "technically prohibits lenders from discriminating against borrowers due to their age," getting a mortgage when you're older still includes "unexpected pains — including mountains of documentation, questions about income and repayment, and potential second-guessing on the part of the underwriter."

If you're considering applying for a mortgage in retirement, here's a look at what to expect, as well as some tips for making the process less painful.

Why is it so hard to get a mortgage in retirement?

When you apply for a mortgage, lenders want to know about your income, among other financial factors. While you technically may have an income in retirement, it's generally fixed — in other words, you're no longer regularly bringing home a paycheck. Additionally, it's possible your income is lower than it was during your working years.

Both of these factors may make it more challenging to convince a lender that you're in a good position to pay back a mortgage. In retirement, your income likely comes from a number of sources, such as a retirement plan, a pension, or Social Security. While all of these offer income, some are seen as "finite income sources because they're depreciating assets," per Chase. The bank adds that "[m]ost lenders will ask you to prove there's enough money in these accounts to provide a stable income for at least three years." You'll also need to show that you're receiving regular income on a monthly basis from these funds.

Is the qualification process different for retirees?

Perhaps the biggest difference in the mortgage qualification process in retirement compared to your working years is the documentation you'll need to provide. "Lenders typically require income documentation going back two years," Forbes notes. This can be a challenge if you've been retired for more than that length of time. Instead of handing over your W-2s, "you'll need to show evidence of Social Security, pension income, dividends and interest payments," the business magazine says.