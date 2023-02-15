What is 'lifestyle inflation' and how does it limit wealth?

As your income grows, it's easy to let your spending grow with it. You dish out a little more here and a little more there — a bigger apartment, more meals out, an additional vacation or two. This known as "lifestyle inflation," and while it may seem innocuous, it can have major financial implications. It is a major roadblock to building wealth, and can keep you living paycheck to paycheck — even when those paychecks are much larger than they used to be.

The first step in keeping lifestyle inflation from limiting your saving potential is to know how to identify whether you've fallen victim to it. From there, consider incorporating some strategies to avoid it, so you're not trading short-term enjoyment for long-term financial success.

What is lifestyle inflation exactly?

Also known as lifestyle creep, lifestyle inflation is the phenomenon in which a person's spending goes up every time their income increases. In other words, as you're earning more each month, you're also spending more, whether on living expenses, travel, dining out, entertainment, or shopping.

According to Insider, lifestyle inflation can also occur when someone pays off a loan. After their loan is paid off — whether that's a car loan, student loan debt, or a mortgage — they spend the money that was going toward monthly loan payments rather than saving or investing it. "I have seen clients who make more money actually make their financial plans look worse because of lifestyle creep," Clint Camua, regional director and partner at EP Wealth Advisors, tells Insider.

As an example, let's say that after graduating from college you landed an entry-level role that offered an annual salary of $45,000. After a year of hard work, you get a promotion and secure a major pay raise, bumping your annual salary to $60,000. Before, you'd limited yourself to eating out on special occasions, but now you regularly grab takeout for lunch and make reservations at restaurants for dinner. You decide to move out of your shared space with roommates and get a more expensive studio apartment solo. Meanwhile, despite your pay raise, your deposits into your savings account and retirement plan have remained the same because you have little leftover at the end of each month to stash away.

Why is lifestyle inflation a red flag?

"The more you choose to spend today, the less financial freedom you may have down the road," Kiplinger says. Building significant wealth requires saving and investing a substantial chunk of the amount of money you bring in. That won't be possible if there isn't a gap between your earnings and your spending.