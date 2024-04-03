What is shrinkflation and why is it happening?

The practice reduces the size of a product without lowering the price — and it's perfectly legal

Paper grocery bag filled with items getting progressively skinnier due to shrinkflation
Certain items are more susceptible to shrinkflation than others, with household paper products leading the charge
(Image credit: wildpixel / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

Have you noticed that product sizes are shrinking while prices stay the same? These days, "everyone from President Joe Biden to Cookie Monster is taking a stand against shrinkflation," said CNBC. In his State of the Union, President Biden made the allegation against Snickers bars, noting that "you get charged the same amount, and you got about, I don’t know, 10% fewer Snickers in it." Meanwhile, the fictional Sesame Street character complained in a post on X, "me cookies are getting smaller."

Their gripes aren't without basis — as it turns out, there is data to back them up. For example, said CNN Business, "OREO Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies saw a 6% decrease in size by weight from January 2019 to October 2023, according to a report from Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in December, using Labor Department data."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Inflation Personal Finance Us Economy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us