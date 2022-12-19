What is a reverse mortgage?

A reverse mortgage can give older homeowners the funds they need to help cover their costs of living. While this can certainly sound like a good deal, there's a lot to consider before taking the plunge. Here's a look at how reverse mortgages work, who's eligible, and who should (and probably shouldn't) get one. Reverse mortgages, explained A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that allows you to "tap your home's equity," Kiplinger explains. Let's say you've invested a lot of money in your home through mortgage payments — either you own outright, or have paid off most of the mortgage — and therefore you have equity. If you're planning to sell your home and downsize, that equity is very useful. But if you plan to stay in your home, as many seniors wish to do, having your net-worth tied up in equity can be limiting. That's where reverse mortgages come in: The borrower already owns the home, and they're borrowing against it while retaining title and ownership of the house. Think of it as "a conventional mortgage where the roles are switched," explains Forbes. The bank will give you money upfront and then you'll eventually pay back that borrowed amount (known as the principal), plus interest. Skip advert The difference between a traditional mortgage and a reverse mortgage is that the borrower won't pay interest throughout the loan's term. Instead, the principal and interest will come due all at once at the end of the loan's term. Because of this delayed payback date, reverse mortgage loans often aren't repaid by the borrower; the borrower's heirs often sell the property to pay off the loan after the borrower either moves or passes away.

Reverse mortgages are most commonly issued through government-insured programs, with the most popular type being the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), which is backed by the Federal Housing Administration. Private lenders may offer reverse mortgages, but these aren't federally insured and are likelier to expose the borrower to scams, per Forbes. Who can get a reverse mortgage? They are only available to homeowners who are at least 62 years old. Borrowers have to meet other requirements, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. They must: live in the home they're borrowing against

either own the home outright or have a low balance on the mortgage, which they will need to pay off when they close on the reverse mortgage

not owe any federal debt

keep their home in good condition

get counseling from a reverse mortgage counseling agency that's approved by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) There's also an application process. The bank will want to make sure you have enough equity in your house and that you have sufficient funds to keep paying costs like property taxes, homeowner's insurance, homeowner association fees, and general upkeep of the property. How much can you borrow with a reverse mortgage? That depends on interest rates, your age, and the appraised value of your home or the HECM mortgage limit, whichever is lower. According to Kiplinger, "[g[enerally, the older you are, the lower the interest rate, and the higher the house value, the more money you'll be able to tap." Note that it's not possible to tap all of the equity in your home. Skip advert You can receive the funds as a one-time lump sum, through monthly payouts, or via a line of credit. You also have the option to use a combination of these methods. What are the costs involved? There are a number of noteworthy costs associated with reverse mortgages: Mortgage insurance premiums: For federally-backed reverse mortgages, there is a 2 percent upfront mortgage insurance premium, and an annual premium of 0.5 percent thereafter, according to Forbes.

