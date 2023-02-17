4 REITs to watch

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are an investment category predicted to "generate attractive income growth next year if the Federal Reserve can tame inflation and avoid a deep recession," according to Kiplinger. In other words, if conditions pan out, REITs could recover in 2023 after a tough last year.

That doesn't necessarily mean it's smooth-sailing ahead — investment managers who specialize in REIT stocks are expecting challenges — but it still could be an investment worth considering for your portfolio. In fact, Kiplinger states that the "double-digit declines over the last year could set the stage for some of the best REITs to rally in 2023." So, here's a look at what experts predict those might be.

First, what is a REIT?

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is a company that owns, operates, or finances real estate that generates income, such as hotels, apartments, malls, or office buildings. By investing in an REIT, an investor can own a share of the real estate investment, and thus earn dividends while adding diversity to their portfolio.

Like stocks, REITs are publicly traded. Investors can buy and sell REITs, writes Forbes, which makes them highly liquid, unlike physical real estate investments. Often, an REIT will specialize in certain types of real estate, though some may hold various property types.

What are some REITs to keep an eye on?

Kiplinger is among the many places that keep tabs on the best REITs to buy and hold at a given time. In its latest list, compiled for 2023, Kiplinger sought out REITs that "have strong defensive characteristics and exceptional pricing power," and that are also "well-prepared for rising interest rates thanks to their effective cost controls and balance sheet management."