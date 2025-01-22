Is it worth trying to get the highest credit score?

Here's what to know if you are seeking a perfect 850

As it happens, the returns start to diminish once your credit score reaches certain heights
The rule of thumb for credit scores is the higher, the better. Does that mean hitting the highest possible credit score — 850 — is a goal worth striving for?

Admittedly, a good to excellent credit score can make a major difference in a person's financial life, helping them to get approved for loans, secure lower interest rates on money borrowed and even influencing whether they land a job or are approved to rent a house or apartment. But the returns start to diminish once your credit score reaches certain heights, a point that arrives well before the 850 mark. "A score in the ballpark of perfect will get you the same glory," said the credit bureau Experian, meaning the "best rates for loans and credit."

