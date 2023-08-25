Struggling to repay your car loan? Here's what you can do.

If you've found yourself struggling to keep up with auto loan payments recently, you're not alone. According to The Wall Street Journal, "seasonalized rates of severe delinquency for auto loans are the highest since at least 2006." This is due in large part to rising prices for cars both used and new, coupled with higher interest rates. And soon, borrowers' financial situations may get even tighter, as student loan payments are poised to resume in the fall. Should you realize you're in a position where making your monthly payment on your auto loan is untenable, there are steps you can take to find some relief.

1. Contact your lender

While you may feel tempted to avoid your lender when you've missed or may miss auto loan payments, what you want to do is reach out to them. Per Experian, "because vehicle repossession is usually the most time- and resource-intensive route when payments are missed, many lenders are willing to work with borrowers to get their payments under control."

When you apply via our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Additionally, according to Experian, the "sooner you get in touch, the more options your lender may be able to offer." For example, if you reach out, they may offer to change your payment due date. Or they might modify your existing payment schedule, such as by extending your loan term to lower the amount of monthly payments.

You might even be able to get your lender to agree to a deferral, according to Bankrate, that "involves skipping a couple of payments — between one and three months — without incurring penalties." Just note that you will still owe those payments eventually. The lender will just tack on the amount to the end of the loan, which will mean a longer loan term and more interest.

2. Consider refinancing

Especially if your credit has improved since you took out your auto loan, refinancing might be an option worth exploring. As Experian explained, "refinancing involves replacing your current loan with a new one, often with a different lender," and "depending on your situation, you may be able to get a loan with a longer repayment term than what you have left on your current term, which can help reduce your monthly payments."