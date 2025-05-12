What to know as student loan collections resume

The restart comes as part of the Trump administration's reversal of Biden-era policies

Young woman wearing glasses calculating student loans, making notes in front of her laptop
Student loan collections resumed on May 5
(Image credit: MementoJpeg / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

After a five-year pause that began as part of Covid relief efforts, student loan collections resumed on May 5, 2025. For borrowers, this means that if their loans are in default — for federal student loans, that occurs after 270 days or more of non-payment — they could face seizure of their wages as well as of their tax refunds and federal benefits.

The restart comes as part of the Trump administration's "focus on recouping payments from defaulted student loan borrowers" and reversal of Biden-era policies, said CNBC. It is estimated that "more than 5 million borrowers are currently in default," and the Trump administration has projected that total could "swell to roughly 10 million borrowers within a few months," given the number of people currently behind on their loan payments.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸