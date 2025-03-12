What's a student loan and how does it work?

These loans can cover the cost of tuition, housing and textbooks — but they must eventually be repaid, plus interest

The two main types of student loans are federal and private
The average cost of college easily tips into tens of thousands of dollars, which is not an amount that is easy to come by for most people. That is where student loans enter the equation.

Put simply, student loans are funds that cover the costs of higher education, from tuition and fees to room and board to necessary textbooks and technology. However, this is money that is borrowed — meaning it must sooner or later be repaid, plus interest.



