How do your student loans affect your credit score?

People's scores are dropping as student loan payments resume

Woman sitting in front of her laptop at a coffee table at home studying a student loan bill
Even if your credit has suffered due to your student loans, there are ways to bounce back
Becca Stanek
By
published

Like any form of debt, student loans have the potential to affect your credit either positively or negatively. Many Americans have had the latter occur in recent months as student loan payments resume following a years-long pandemic-related pause.

In just the first three months of 2025, scores have dropped by "more than 100 points for 2.2 million delinquent student loan borrowers, and 150 points or more for more than 1 million in the first three months of 2025," said The Washington Post, citing analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Notably, millions of those borrowers "previously had favorable credit scores," illustrating the very real effect that student loans can have on credit.

Becca Stanek
Becca Stanek

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

