Why are home insurance prices going up?

Climate-driven weather events are raising insurers' costs

White single family house partially submerged in turbulent water with a stormy sky and wind blown rain
Americans keep moving into areas that are vulnerable to storms. And weather disasters keep costing insurers lots of money.
Joel Mathis, The Week US
American homeowners are experiencing the climate crisis in the most tangible of ways: Home insurance is becoming more costly across the country as companies pay ever-higher costs to fix the damage of climate-driven weather events.

"Insuring your home has never been harder," said The Washington Post. Americans are finding homeownership more costly and even impossible as "insurance costs balloon beyond their ability to pay." There are a lot of reasons for this, and "intensifying climate risk" that causes "more costly and uncertain extreme weather events" is chief among them. Americans keep moving into areas that are vulnerable to storms. And weather disasters keep costing insurers lots of money. The biggest problem? Hail. "Because the risk is going up," said Nancy Watkins, an insurance analyst, "prices will go up."



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

