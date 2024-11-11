The ocean's blue economy is growing. Can the tide continue to rise?

The big blue is bringing in the green. But not without complications.

Dollar sign floating in ocean
The blue economy is a big contributor to global GDP
(Image credit: sesame / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

The economic future likely lies in the waves of the ocean. The sea continues to be the source of several profitable opportunities, including tourism and energy. However, the ocean and its accompanying blue economy are actively being threatened by climate change, and problems will only worsen without proper government efforts. The ocean may also be key to turning the climate crisis around, if proper conservation practices are implemented.

What is the blue economy?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸