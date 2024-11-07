Homebuyers are older than ever

There's a new wrinkle in the housing affordability crisis: American homebuyers are now older than ever.

High prices — and just-as-high mortgage rates — are combining to " push homeownership out of reach for many," said Axios . A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reveals that the median age for first-time homebuyers is now 38. That's up from 35 last year, and a "new high in data going back to 1981." First-time buyers make up just 24% of the market now, a "record low," said Axios. "Becoming a homeowner has never felt harder."

The average age of all homebuyers — first-timers and repeaters — has "risen by six years since July 2023," Mike Winters said at CNBC . That average age is now 56, up from 49 last year. A quarter of first-time buyers now need a gift or a loan from a family member or friend in order to make a down payment. "In my two decades in the mortgage business, I've never seen a more difficult time for millennials to purchase a home," said Bob Driscoll, director of residential lending at Rockland Trust in Massachusetts.

First-time buyers 'frequently sidelined'

"Buyers are needing a higher income to be able to get into homeownership," Brandi Snowden, director of member and consumer survey research at NAR, said to Realtor.com . The median selling price of a home is $435,000, and buyers who successfully close on a home have a median income of $108,800, up $1,800 from last year. Nearly a quarter of first-time buyers reported living with friends or family prior to the purchase, allowing them to "save for a longer amount of time," Snowden said.

The shortage of young people buying homes "helps explain the housing market's continuing slump ," Shaina Mishkin said at Barron's . It also offers a reason for why homebuilders are struggling "despite the long-term need for new homes." As prices rise, potential first-time buyers are "frequently sidelined by other costs" like student loans and rent as they attempt to come up with the growing pile of money needed for a down payment. The typical down payment for first-timers is now 9% — "the highest since 1997," Mishkin said.

Affordability affects presidential vote

There are political consequences to these changes. Thirty-eight percent of early voters in the presidential election reported that housing affordability "influenced their pick for president," said HousingWire . A third of respondents to an Ipsos survey said they believed mortgage rates would fall in a Kamala Harris presidency, while a quarter said the same about Donald Trump. But many of the policies that affect affordability are enacted at the local level. That's why "housing affordability could play a larger role in local elections," said HousingWire.