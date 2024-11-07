Homebuyers are older than ever

Rising prices and high mortgages have boxed millennials out of the market

The average age of all homebuyers — first-timers and repeaters — has risen by six years since July 2023
Joel Mathis, The Week US
There's a new wrinkle in the housing affordability crisis: American homebuyers are now older than ever.

High prices — and just-as-high mortgage rates — are combining to "push homeownership out of reach for many," said Axios. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reveals that the median age for first-time homebuyers is now 38. That's up from 35 last year, and a "new high in data going back to 1981." First-time buyers make up just 24% of the market now, a "record low," said Axios. "Becoming a homeowner has never felt harder."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

