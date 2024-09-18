'We simply haven't built enough new housing'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Our solution to the housing crisis'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tina Smith at The New York Times
It's "becoming nearly impossible for working-class people to buy and keep a roof over their heads," and Congress "must respond with a plan that matches the scale of this crisis," say Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). Instead of "treating real estate as a commodity, we can underwrite the construction of millions of homes and apartments that, by law, must remain affordable." These "models of rent caps and homeownership are already working around the world."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Paging Hezbollah: How Israel will follow up exploding beepers'
Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet at the New York Post
It seems Israel was able to "infiltrate Hezbollah's communications supply chain and implant small explosives," say Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet. Something is "abundantly clear: Israel resides in Hezbollah's communications network, as well as in Iran's air defense network, and has established dominance in the cyber domain — and now its supply chains." For Israel to "reveal this level of penetration into Hezbollah's command and control communications, something big is likely in the making."
'Get this under control': Mark Robinson's anti-birth control tirade spoils Trump's Project 2025 spin'
Amanda Marcotte at Salon
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has "explicitly sneered at the idea of birth control," and "Donald Trump and his allies want voters to believe that Robinson's views are an outlier and not reflexive of what Trump intends to do if he wins office," says Amanda Marcotte. The "truth is this hostility to contraception is baked right into Project 2025." This is "why Republicans in Congress continue to block efforts to enshrine contraception rights into law."
'Hired teen hitmen test limits of Swedish justice'
Elisabeth Braw at Foreign Policy
Swedes "used to think of teenage killers as an American problem, but now they're a domestic one," says Elisabeth Braw. Sweden has been trying to "rein in the country's rampant gun violence by stiffening prison sentences" for 15-to-17-year-old murderers. These teens are "sent to youth centers for rehabilitation treatment," but the "effectiveness of such treatment is questionable and has been further undermined by offenders' habit of escaping." Sweden's "plans for more prison sentences make eminent sense."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
'No contact': Family estrangement is seeing an uptick with younger generations
The Explainer Young adults are setting firmer boundaries with parents, siblings and other relatives
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
8 award-winning restaurants to visit this fall
It's the season for dropping magazine restaurant and chef awards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 18, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - high concept, violent rhetoric, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Slain journalists are getting a one-of-a-kind memorial
In the Spotlight The memorial will be located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Musk could receive some attention from federal law enforcement'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
NYC Mayor Adams' administration may be in big trouble
High-profile defections and ongoing federal scrutiny have called into question how — and even if — the mayor of New York City can continue to govern
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'If this is a race, China has a commanding lead'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the far-right media bubble failed Donald Trump
By ensconcing himself in the comfort of friendly — and increasingly conspiracy-driven — media, the former president is stuck in a feedback loop of his own making
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sahra Wagenknecht: the left-wing populist who is Germany’s new kingmaker
In the Spotlight 'Glamorous and divisive enigma' has carved out a niche to be reckoned with by combining socialist policies with tough talk on immigration and Ukraine
By The Week UK Published
-
'Farmland has declined under both parties'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Chicago is taking drastic measures to reduce its deficit
In the Spotlight The city is expected to face a budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion in 2025
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published