Christmas trees: losing their magic?

Festive firs are a yuletide staple but are their days numbered?

Illustration of a candy cane pulling a dead Christmas tree away
Only 15% of Britons who celebrate Christmas bought a real tree, according to a YouGov survey from 2022
By
published

Oh, Christmas tree, for as long as we can remember we've marvelled at "how lovely are your branches". But our love affair with you seems to have hit a rough patch.

Between seven and eight million Christmas trees are still sold in the UK each year, according to the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, but environmental concerns, thin margins and a possible shortage means we might rock around them less often in the future.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

