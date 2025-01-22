Airport expansion: is Labour choosing growth over the environment?

Government indicates support for third Heathrow runway and will allow expansion of Gatwick and Luton, despite concerns over emissions and climate targets

Photo composite illustration of Rachel Reeves, an airport runway and green belt land
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will likely face opposition from key figures within the party, including the energy and climate secretary and London's mayor
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Labour has pledged that Britain will achieve the highest economic growth in the G7, while hitting its net-zero climate commitments. But with growth stubbornly sluggish and the economic outlook gloomy, those two promises have been looking increasingly in tension.

Now Rachel Reeves has given "her biggest indication yet" that she would support a third runway at London's Heathrow airport, said Reuters – despite longstanding opposition from environmental groups and key Labour party figures.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

