Why is Labour struggling to grow the economy?

Economic growth is central to the government's plans but Britain's GDP grew by just 0.1% in the third quarter

Photo composite of Rachel Reeves, economy graphs and paper money
The latest economic data was for July-September – before the measures announced in Rachel Reeves' Budget could take effect
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK economy barely grew at all in the third quarter of this year, in a blow to Labour's plans for growth.

The economy expanded by just 0.1% between July and September – Labour's first three months in power – according to the Office for National Statistics. The figure is a drop from the 0.5% growth between April and June.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

