Will Rachel Reeves have to raise taxes again?
Rising gilt yields and higher debt interest sound warning that Chancellor may miss her Budget borrowing targets
James Carville, political strategist and former adviser to Bill Clinton, famously said he would want to be reincarnated not as the US president but as the bond market. Then "you can intimidate everybody," he said.
Rachel Reeves is very likely be intimidated by the latest movement in the gilt markets (the markets for UK government bonds). Yesterday, the yield (or interest rates) on 30-year gilts increased to 5.25%, higher than their 4.5% spike after Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget in 2022.
The UK's interest rates on long-term borrowing are now at their highest level since 1998. Experts warn that this puts the government on track to miss the main fiscal rule Rachel Reeves set in her maiden Autumn Budget: the borrowing targets. And if the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) judges that to be the case, the chancellor will have to make some adjustments.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
After a record-breaking £40 billion tax hike in the Autumn Budget, Reeves "downplayed the prospect of further tax rises", said The Telegraph's economics reporter Melissa Lawford.
But, thanks to the "eye-watering" increase in borrowing costs, the financial markets "may yet force her hand". Economists are "increasingly convinced Reeves will have to raise taxes again", maybe "as soon as the spring".
Higher bond yields are driving up the debt interest bill, to the point where the "slim fiscal headroom" Reeves left herself in October's Budget – about £9.9 billion of leeway – "has already been all but wiped out". It now stands at just £1 billion: a record low in recent history.
Tax hikes are even more likely because of Britain's "dismal growth outlook". In October, the OBR predicted that the UK economy would expand by 2% in 2025. In January, however, Deutsche Bank said it expected the economy to grow by no more than 1.3% this year, after it stagnated during Labour's first three months and flatlined at the end of last year.
Big "revisions" to the OBR's growth forecast are likely, said the investment bank. "As a result, more borrowing and tax rises, we think, will be likely this year," wrote Sanjay Raja, its chief UK economist, in a note to investors. Reeves will "likely need to lift taxes at least one more time".
That would be an "embarrassing climbdown", said CityAM's city editor Charlie Conchie. Reeves did, after all, label the Budget a "once in a parliament reset" – although Keir Starmer later said he could not rule out further tax hikes caused by "unforeseen circumstances".
The City is "gloomy about the outlook", and thinks Reeves will have to "tax, spend and borrow more", said John Rentoul in The Independent.
It is also worrying that Reeves has said that the government's five-year spending review won't take place until June. That feels like "postponing the conclusion of difficult negotiations with spending departments until as late as possible, in the hope that something might turn up".
What next?
The OBR will start the process of updating its growth forecast next month, and it will be presented to parliament in the spring statement on 26 March.
The Treasury has stated that there will be no tax changes in the spring statement. But it is "braced for the possibility" that the OBR will judge Reeves to be in breach of her own fiscal rule, according to Sky News. In this event, Reeves would "be left with no choice other than to shrink public-spending budgets further, as well as look for additional, potentially politically unpopular, cuts to the welfare budget".
This would probably put her "on a collision course" with ministers at the Home Office, and the justice, housing, transport and environment departments. Meeting the fiscal rules is ultimately "non-negotiable", a Treasury spokesperson told The Telegraph, but any further spending cuts are "likely to be greeted with horror by some cabinet teams", said Sky News.
The chancellor will be in China this weekend and then in Davos for the World Economic Forum next month, in a bid to "sell the UK as a stable and productive place for investment", said Rentoul. The news from the gilts market is "a reminder" that, in both Switzerland and China, the "stakes are high". Reeves has "a mountain to climb".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
7/7: The London Bombings – a 'sombre and compelling' documentary
The Week Recommends 'Meticulous' four-part series marks the 20th anniversary of the 7 July attacks
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Hebdo attack: 10 years on, are we all still 'Charlie'?
Talking Point Terror attack on French satirical magazine united the Western world in defence of free speech, but a decade on some claim 'the killers have won'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Donald Trump, Greenland and how to buy an island
The Explainer US 'ownership and control an absolute necessity' says Trump even as PM states North Atlantic island 'not for sale and will never be'
By The Week UK Published
-
London Stock Exchange's mass exodus
The Explainer The UK's stock market is shrinking at its fastest rate since 2010 with companies flocking to US and Europe
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
What does Trump's Treasury secretary pick mean for the economy?
In the Spotlight Scott Bessent was once a Democratic donor. Now he'll serve Trump.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The World Bank and the IMF: still fit for purpose?
In the Spotlight Washington meeting has renewed focus on whether 80-year-old Bretton Woods 'twin' institutions are able to tackle the challenges of the future
By The Week UK Published
-
The row over UK maternity pay
Talking Points Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch implied that taxpayer-funded benefit was 'excessive' and called for 'greater responsibility'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A new stimulus might (or might not) jump-start China's economy
Talking Points Fears of social instability drive rate cuts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning
Talking Points OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'
By The Week Published
-
Fed cuts rates half a point, hinting victory on inflation
Speed Read This is the Fed's first cut in two years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Super Mario' to the rescue: can Draghi fix Europe's economy?
Today's Big Question Former central bank boss calls for more innovation and investment – but faces 'too many moving parts for a straightforward fix'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published