The US bond market

Donald Trump was forced to U-turn on tariffs after being 'spooked' by a sharp rise in Treasury yields

US bond market
Government bonds are 'essentially an IOU' on a massive scale, issued to pay for spending on public services
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

"I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter," said Democratic Party strategist James Carville in the 1990s. "But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody."

US government bonds, known as Treasuries, are "traditionally seen as a safe haven because they are guaranteed by the world's biggest economy", said The Guardian. But recent turmoil in the US bond market has called that certainty into question – and brought Donald Trump's tariff blitzkrieg to an abrupt halt.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸