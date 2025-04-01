Liberation Day: will Keir Starmer surrender to Donald Trump's tariffs?

After failing to secure exemptions for the UK, PM must decide whether to retaliate or not

Illustration of Donald Trump pushing a hot air balloon of US dollars into stormy weather
Trump's tariffs 'have the potential to be hugely detrimental to Starmer's premiership'
Britain is bracing for a barrage of tariffs on its exports to the US. Tomorrow, a day dubbed "Liberation Day" by Donald Trump, the US president is set to hit goods from multiple countries with sweeping duties – in order, he says, to "overhaul our trade system to protect American workers and families".

Hopes that UK ministers could secure a last-minute exemption for British goods have been dashed by a Trump administration that is holding out for a "big bang" moment, said Steven Swinford, political editor of The Times.

