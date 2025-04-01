Liberation Day: will Keir Starmer surrender to Donald Trump's tariffs?
After failing to secure exemptions for the UK, PM must decide whether to retaliate or not
Britain is bracing for a barrage of tariffs on its exports to the US. Tomorrow, a day dubbed "Liberation Day" by Donald Trump, the US president is set to hit goods from multiple countries with sweeping duties – in order, he says, to "overhaul our trade system to protect American workers and families".
Hopes that UK ministers could secure a last-minute exemption for British goods have been dashed by a Trump administration that is holding out for a "big bang" moment, said Steven Swinford, political editor of The Times.
The Americans "want to make a theatre of it", a government source told The Times. "They want to have the consistency of saying that they have done everything on the same day. It is a big challenge for us."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Keir Starmer and his team had been working round the clock on ways to "swerve new export taxes", said Harry Cole, political editor at The Sun. But their "attempts to flatter the American chief into sparing British firms from the economic hit fell on deaf ears".
We now wait to see, said Stefan Boscia at Politico, "what rate of tariff the US chooses to put on the UK" and whether or not it ends up being "more lenient than feared". The "lingering question" now is not "how far Trump can take his trade wars, but how far he will", said Callum Jones in The Guardian.
US tariffs "have the potential to be hugely detrimental to Starmer's premiership and his hopes of galvanising economic growth", said Swinford in The Times.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds insisted today that no country is "better placed than the UK" to dodge a trade war with the US. But this did not stop Goldman Sachs downgrading its growth projection for the UK economy, even if Britain is eventually able to secure a carve-out from US tariffs. And the Office for Budget Responsibility said that five years of US tariffs at 20% or 25% would "knock out all the headroom the government currently has".
What next?
The UK has prepared a "range of possible means to retaliate", and they are "ready to go", said The Telegraph. But – unlike the EU, which responded immediately to the earlier US steel tariffs with retaliatory tariffs on everything from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to Levi's jeans – "the PM is unlikely to pull the trigger straightaway, instead preferring a more measured approach to negotiations".
If Britain receives "little in the way of special treatment, Starmer will come under pressure to take a harsher stance", said Katy Balls, political editor of The Spectator. Already, some MPs are "expressing concerns", and others are looking at how Canada's new PM Mark Carney has "stood up to Trump, with some positive results both in terms of tariff negotiations and a poll bounce".
This "could be the week" that Starmer finally "has to stand up to the US president" and put "retaliatory measures on the table".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Shompole Wilderness Camp: reconnect with nature at this secluded retreat
The Week Recommends This luxurious family-run camp in southern Kenya has access to more than 350,000 acres of pristine savannah
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Cosy cabins for a country escape
The Week Recommends Slow down and take in the nature at these secluded retreats
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Scottish hospitality shines at these 7 hotels
The Week Recommends Sleep well at these lovely inns across Scotland
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How Trump's 'Liberation Day' might affect the economy
Talking Points Tariffs will rise, but consumer confidence is down
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk: has he made Tesla toxic?
Talking Point Musk's political antics have given him the 'reverse Midas touch' when it comes to his EV empire
By The Week UK Published
-
Why are stocks in 'correction' and not a bear market?
Today's Big Question Investors still hope for a 'flip' in Trump's trade policies
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's tariffs: is EU's retaliation the best move?
Today's Big Question Global US levy on steel and aluminium imports has the EU hitting back but the UK keeping options open
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Trump's tariffs hurt Walmart?
Today's Big Question The world's biggest retailer 'isn't immune' to trade impacts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What are reciprocal tariffs and how do they work?
The Explainer And will they fix America's trade deficit?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why is the threat of stagflation rising?
Talking Points Inflation is sticky. Trump's tariffs won't help.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trade wars, explained
The Explainer Free trade is almost always good for any economy – so why is it so unpopular?
By The Week UK Published