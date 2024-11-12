The potential impact of Trump tariffs for the UK

UK goods exports to the US could be hit with tariffs of up to 20% seriously affecting the British economy

Illustration of Donald Trump looking disapprovingly over UK shipping containers
The US is Britain's biggest trading partner, bringing in more than £300 billion a year for the UK economy
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The looming prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency has sparked fears of a global trade war after he pledged to impose tariffs on all goods imported from US trading partners.

Describing himself as a "tariff man" while out on the campaign trail, said The Guardian, Trump has threatened levies of 10% on all goods imports, and up to 60% and 100% for China and Mexico.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸