Can the UK avoid the Trump tariff bombshell?

President says UK is 'way out of line' but it may still escape worst of US trade levies

Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House en route to Mar-a-Lago last week
Canada, Mexico and China have already been hit with US tariffs on goods
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has said the UK is "way out of line" in its trading relationship with the US but could still avoid the crippling tariffs expected to be imposed on the EU.

Having announced 25% levies on goods coming from Canada and Mexico, as well as 10% on those from China, the US president has now turned his attention to Europe.

