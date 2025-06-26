Controversial GOP plan to sell millions of federal acres hits major roadblock

Republican Sen. Mike Lee says he'll revisit legislation to sell millions of acres of federally held land to create 'freedom zones' of single family homes

A sign indicates a timber sale area in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest outside Kamas, Utah, US, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Senator Mike Lee plans to forge ahead with a proposal to sell off as much as 3 million acres of public lands in the GOP tax-and-spending bill, after the Senate parliamentarian said the provision&#039;s current language violates reconciliation rules and cannot be included.
Timber sales on federal lands are a telling indicator
(Image credit: George Frey / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee's plan to peddle millions of acres of federally held land was dealt an ignominious blow this week. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that Lee's proposed measure violated legislative rules and could not be included in President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" working its way through Congress.

Defeated but undeterred, Lee has since revised his proposal, casting blame on a "massive misinformation campaign" by liberals. Claims of partisan trickery notwithstanding, Lee's plan to reappropriate huge swaths of federal land has irked a number of the senator's fellow Republicans.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

