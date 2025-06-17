DNC rocked by high-profile departures as future is in question

Generational shifts, ambiguous priorities, and the intensifying dangers of the Trump administration have pushed the organization into uncertain territory

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The DNC this week marks the ceremonial crowning of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party&#039;s presidential nominees, capping off a whirlwind month for Democrats who quickly coalesced behind the new ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July
Party insiders grapple with questions of outreach and accountability
An ongoing debate over the past and future of the Democratic party took on new urgency this month after Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, announced she would not rejoin the Democratic National Committee as a member-at-large moving forward. "I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging," Weingarten said in her resignation letter to DNC Chair Ken Martin.

Her resignation, alongside that of labor leader Lee Saunders, is the latest body blow for the DNC. Whether this could lead to real changes at the highest levels of Democratic politics, however, depends on what leaders decide to do next.



